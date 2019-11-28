Many consumers have made their lists, checked them twice and will brave the crowds at Walmart, Best Buy and The Woodlands Mall for promises of door-busting deals this Black Friday.
However, some may argue that the holiday season meant for community, family and appreciative reflection has turned into a materialistic, commercialized event that overshadows the potential benefits that could be reaped by local businesses and by extension, the local economy.
“There’s so many reasons as to why it’s important to shop local, you’re supporting your community rather than someone else’s, you’re supporting your neighbors, your friends … it’s just really good for Huntsville,” Main Street Program coordinator Tracy Chapplin said. “The more we can keep our money inside, the better it is for all of us.”
“Growing up here, the downtown area had all of these great stores that I remember getting packages from at Christmas. Everybody gift wrapped then, and you knew if you had something from (one of them),” Farm Gypsies owner Karen Koerselman said.
The small business owner said that she noticed the downtown stores she grew up with take a hit due to an influx of big-name “box stores”.
“Big business is great, but in a small town it does make a difference for small businesses,” Koerselman said.
It also makes a difference to the local community and economy.
For every $1 spent at a small business, 67 cents stays in the community, according to an American Express commissioned 2018 Small Business Economic Impact study.
National chain stores send money outside of the community to the areas where they are headquartered, leaving fewer dollars to go back to the community.
While many locals leave Huntsville for nearby shopping alternatives such as the Woodlands Mall, Koerselman and her team host “Pink Friday” to entice customers to shop locally. Food and drinks, door prizes every hour, a free gift with purchase and a raffle for percentages off of the big-name brands she carries in store will be scheduled throughout the day.
While “Pink Friday’s” sales are usually better than Small Business Saturday’s, Farm Gypsies’ Thanksgiving weekend sales exceed any weekend of the year and serves as a major source of sales to keep the business afloat.
“This is the season that you do all of this for the rest of the year,” Koerselman said.
Sip n’ Shop days will be hosted weekly leading up to Christmas, during which time she sells mostly Kendra Scott jewelry, candles and clothing.
The hefty revenue that small businesses like Farm Gypsies will see during the holiday season will go right back into the community, keeping the consumers’ money right here in Huntsville.
Those dollars are recycled back into the community through economic activity, employee salaries and building the local tax base that benefits the local police and fire departments as well as schools.
These small businesses also pay higher taxes, including property taxes, and charge a sales tax based on their city and county location which will go into special taxation districts focusing on unique projects that will benefit the city.
Farm Gypsies and the adjacent Farm House café have been apart of the community for 16 years, and Koerselman is passionate about sustaining the local economy, although she notes that it is not easy work.
Koerselman works year-round traveling to larger cities for boutique shows to get her name out there and drive business into Huntsville, however the Farm Gypsies owner said that the key to surviving as a small business is to keep up with the times. Internet sales as well as social media have been integral for Farm Gypsies’ survival.
“If you’re not doing social media now for retail, you’re going to struggle,” Koerselman said.
The city of Huntsville Main Street Program also provides assistance for small businesses to grow, and has extended their Shop Small Business Saturday event by American Express to businesses beyond the downtown square this year.
An incentive shopping campaign by the Main Street Program rewards customers who spend $25 at participating businesses, by entering them into a raffle to win $500 at the end of the month.
Local businesses participating in the Main Street Shop Small Business promotion include Fabric Carousel, Bonnie Lou’s Pink Ladies, Southern Charm, Deja Vu Decor, Bargain Box, The Patio, Williams Farm and Treasures, Cloud 9, Gamers Grove, Barbedwire Barbie and A Nitsch in Time.
A Nitsch in Time has been apart of the downtown square for 30 years and has participated in every year of the Shop Small Business Saturday event with the Main Street Program.
As an antique store, Thanksgiving Weekend is not necessarily the busiest time of the year for shops like A Nitsch in Time. Shoppers won’t find the trendy name-brand items found at boutiques like Farm Gypsies, however holiday parties and dinners do bring in customers looking for one-of-a-kind items that won’t be found in every home.
The last day to participate in the Main Street Program Shop Small campaign will take place Saturday.
