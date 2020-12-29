After a school semester unlike any other – balancing multiple new learning models, guiding parents and facing the inevitable COVID-19 outbreaks – two local businesses partnered to give thanks to Huntsville ISD’s heroes Monday morning.
Edward Jones financial advisor Scott Francis and El Gordo Taqueria teamed up to give away 200 tacos to employees of HISD on Monday morning out of gratitude for their dedication to Huntsville’s youth throughout the pandemic. Any tacos leftover were donated to the Good Shepherd Mission.
“We wanted to say thank you, it’s been an extremely difficult year, you guys have been on the front lines helping our kids whether you’re driving a bus, whether you’re serving food or whether you’re teaching,” Francis said. “We’re a part of the community, these people educate our children, they have worked through every day changing how to do their job and under tremendous distress.”
The gesture is part of Francis’ future hopes to give back to the first responders and front line workers in the community that have stepped up throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Francis notes how uplifting a simple thank you can be and hopes that more small businesses continue to step forward to show gratitude for others in the community.
“This community has been very blessed that even during the time of pandemic, we have seen businesses time and time again step forward to support the students, families and our educators,” Ray Hernandez said. “As a chamber president, it’s pretty awe-inspiring to see. It doesn’t happen in every community, but it certainly happens in this one.”
