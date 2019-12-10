Four local businesses were burglarized in a recent string of burglaries, including one hit that was just last week.
Police were called to the Fairway Barber Shop, located in the 500 block of Palm Street around 8 a.m. Saturday, after the owner reported a break-in. Nothing was stolen from the barber shop, but a window was broken. However, the unknown suspects also burglarized the business’ neighbor, Big E-Z Crawfish and Oyster Bar, which was burglarized for the second time in two weeks.
Officers say the suspects damaged the business’ door, broke a window, broke several roofing tiles and made off with $500 in cash.
“Unfortunately, we see commercial burglaries increase this time of the year,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “We have good video evidence we hope will lead us to the suspects.”
In another burglary, police say unknown suspects broke the glass door and gained entrance to a recently closed muffler shop, located in the 4000 block of Sam Houston Avenue between Wednesday and Monday. Officers say the suspects only managed to collect $10 in change.
“Because the business is closed, we and the owners do not have an idea who or when the suspects may have burglarized the business,” Barnes added. “We have collected evidence from the scene and are still investigating.
Another business – Shogun Japanese Grill and Sushi Bar, located in the 100 block of Interstate 45 – was hit early Tuesday morning. Police were called to the business just after 2:30 a.m., after the owner reported the burglary. Officers say the suspects forced entry into the building by breaking a window, before trying to open the register, which had no money. Police say the suspects did not make off with any money or property, but caused significant damage to the window and register.
“We were able to collect significant evidence and good video of the suspects,” Barnes said. “Because of the way these burglaries were carried out, we believe they may be connected.”
Officials are urging residents to exercise caution as burglaries increase around the Christmas holiday.
