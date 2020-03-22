Local businesses adjust amidst shutdown, growing virus concerns

As the COVID-19 virus moves swiftly through Texas, local businesses have had to adjust every day because for many, closing is not an option.
“A large portion of our population get paid hourly and if they don’t show up for work, they don’t get paid. I think the owners and managers are worried about their employees and are trying to find solutions so they can take care of them,”Huntsville-Walker County Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Ray Hernandez said. “Some might offer remote (work), but those of the service sector don’t have the opportunity to do that, so the concerns for them are economic, will they have access to capital?”
The United States Department of Labor reported that 281,000 unemployment claims were made last week, a 70,000 spike from the week prior. The DOL cited the week as the highest level for initial claims made since September 2, 2017 and that the impacts of the COVID-19 virus are clear attributes.
Many states reported these layoffs to come specifically from the accommodation and food service industries as many have taken to their homes for self isolation and distancing.
“I’m worried for the business, but also very much so for my employees, they all make money and have needs, so it’s trying to keep them calm and also just trying to make sure they make smart decisions,” Farmhouse Cafe & Bakery owner Brian Koerselman said.
While many businesses are now accommodating working from home, the service and retail industries are implementing curbside pick up and delivery to not only keep their businesses afloat and serve the public, but to continue to provide jobs for their employees.
Farmhouse Cafe & Bakery took out half of their seating Tuesday morning to create social distancing between tables, in addition to setting up Postmates delivery, take away and a makeshift drive-thru. The arrangements came just in time for Governor Abbott’s announcement Thursday afternoon that closed restaurant dining rooms across the state.
“If it lasts longer, we just have to adapt, we may be doing drive-thru, delivery and take away for some time until we get it right,” Koerselman said.
“(The businesses) feel confident that they are able to shift and to change their method of delivering with their clients to be able to address the economic impact, but many are concerned about how long this will last and how long they will be able to withstand not laying off employees or, at the end of the day, not shutting their doors,” Hernandez said.
Katie Fox of Fox Yoga in Downtown Huntsville will be considering closing her studio for two weeks, implementing online classes to get a handle on the situation, however she is still feeling pressure from the effects of the pandemic.
“I don’t know when I’m going to make the next two to three months rent,” Fox said. “Classes are small, we can’t have any of the elderly clients that are in some of my bigger classes, so I really don’t know what’s going to happen, to be honest.”
While the new business owner is trying to keep her doors open to smaller classes of nine students or less while practicing heightened sanitary procedures, she estimates her turnout to be a third to a quarter of its normal size.
Likewise, since serving the Huntsville community for 29-years, the father-son team behind local men’s wear store Lee Baron Fashions has noticed that their sales are down ‘drastically.’
“It’s definitely concerning, I think the whole world is just playing it day-by-day and seeing what the federal government is going to do,” Lee Baron Fashions vice president of operations AJ Jhangiani said.
Jhangiani notes seeing fellow mall businesses closing their doors or limiting their hours, and although the mall is not regularly a bustling hub, the owner notes hearing nervousness in what’s left of the stores.
“At the end of the day, we’re going to continue to be an advocate for them … The biggest piece the Chamber can play is being an advocate for our members and make sure as our government officials are making some decisions, that they have the ear of the business community sitting at the decision making table,” Hernandez said. “That’s the role that the Chamber is playing right now, to be able to make sure that we find some good solutions that are common sense and are forward thinking.”
The Chamber launched an initiative Tuesday afternoon in the form of a landing page on their website, providing resources to the community in a time full of questions. ‘We’re Open for Business’ lists local chamber businesses offering curbside takeout and delivery, health care updates, small business resources, job openings and resources for businesses transitioning to work from home.
“Once the fear of the virus is gone and the government is not telling you to stay home or not go out, people will come back out, I am confident that the economy will boom once we get past this,” Koerselman said.
In the meantime, remember to support small businesses whenever possible. Purchase gift cards, order take-out or delivery and shop from their online platforms.