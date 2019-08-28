Local business responds to need for blood

Huntsville’s Texpress Urgent Care is offering a sweet treat to 20 blood donors today, as they seek to fill a drastic shortage in blood supply.
“The two recent mass casualty shootings in El Paso and Dayton emptied the back stores of the blood bank and now we are facing a shortage,” said Rebecca Zacher, marketing director at Texpress.
The shortage in blood supply traces back to March, when an explosion at Intercontinental Terminals Company — a chemical plant in Deer Park — sparked emergency donations, offsetting blood donation schedules and creating a shortage in donors for the month.
“Now is a great time to donate if you are a new donor because we need to build the stores back up. Currently if something massive were to happen, it would challenge the system hugely,” Zacher said.
Donations are needed in preparation of the hurricane and holiday seasons. However, disaster situations are not the only instances in which blood is needed; elective surgeries, medical treatments and childbirth may require blood transfusions.
Texpress is in need of 20 donors to donate blood and will be giving away specially designed t-shirts in addition to coupons for a free pint of Blue Bell ice cream as a part of Gulf Coast’s Pints for Pints promotion.
“We would love to have a hundred donors. However, in the time period between 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., that’s all we can do in that time span so twenty is the goal just because that would be a full day of donors,” Zacher said.
Zacher advises that first-time donors eat before hand, wear warm clothes and plan to spend a total of 30-45 minutes donating.
Those unable to donate at Texpress can visit the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center website for a list of mobile drives in Huntsville or the surrounding areas. Premier High School of Huntsville is scheduled to host a mobile drive on Thursday from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Donors interested in donating at Texpress can call their office at (936)570-2626 to make an appointment; walk-ins are accepted as well.
