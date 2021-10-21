Local business owner graduates from SBA emerging leaders program

HOUSTON – Earlier this week, the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Houston District Office graduated 38 companies from two cohorts of its intensive Emerging Leaders program.
The Emerging Leaders Initiative is an executive-level series intended to accelerate the growth of high-potential small businesses across the country. Developed by SBA and drawing on the experiences of advisors and business leaders in urban communities across the country, this comprehensive curriculum provides the tools to catapult companies to the next level.
Among the graduates was Kaye Boehning with Tomorrow's Promise Montessori School in Huntsville. Boehning became one of few local business leaders to graduate from the program.
“The SBA Emerging Leaders program is highly competitive. The businesses that are accepted to the program realize they must work hard, be brutally introspective, and commit to growth of their communities and their businesses. We couldn’t be prouder of the graduates this year, who have already impressed us with their depth and passion of their growth plans,” said SBA Houston District Office Director Tim Jeffcoat.
“The Emerging Leaders class has improved every aspect of our business, from discovering how we are different from our competitors to hiring and onboarding employees, to understanding our financials! Our business has almost doubled in size and revenue, and we are in the process of expanding to a second location within in our community,” said Emerging Leaders graduate, Kaye Boehning of Tomorrow’s Promise, Inc.
Over the past seven months, Emerging Leaders program participants worked with course facilitators, mentors, guest experts and their peers, to successfully exit the program with a three-year strategic growth action plan for their businesses. The companies graduated today represent industries including communications, physical fitness, restaurants, and professional services, and others.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.