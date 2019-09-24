Authorities are investigating after police say a suspect stole money from a safe at Care Center Huntsville over the weekend.
Officers say between 5 p.m. Saturday evening and 7 a.m. Monday morning, a suspect used a code to enter the business, retrieved a key from the desk and opened the safe, stealing $100 cash.
“We believe someone who previously worked here may be involved,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “We are processing video and evidence and believe we will have a suspect soon.”
No arrests have been made at this time.
