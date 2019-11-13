DALLAS – As brothers who grew up in Huntsville in the 1970s, Eddy and Andy Allen dreamed of making it big one day.
That day became reality recently when the company they own and manage, United Protective Services, was recognized as the nation’s top 25 Leading Security Companies in annual gross billings according to USD industry-based revenue reporting.
United Protective Services is a 20-year-old contract security and patrol services firm with more than 1,200 employees and eight offices throughout Texas and Oklahoma.
Andy Allen, a 1985 graduate of Sam Houston State University who serves as the company’s President, assessed their position in the market: “Our mutual goal from day one has been to differentiate our brand from the competition.”
When asked about the age-old challenge siblings sometimes face working together, Andy responded, “regardless of the issue, Eddy and I have always been able to find common ground and agree on strategy, which I feel has been a big reason for our growth and success. I’ve always been grateful for my education at Sam (SHSU) which provided me a solid foundation in business principles as well as an atmosphere that allowed me ongoing opportunities to refine my social skills.”
Eddy Allen, founder & CEO, attributes the company’s growth to a collective effort of their management team and security officers to avoid an otherwise big business service model - focusing, instead, on a more customized approach: “We listen to our clients” said Allen and “tailor our services on an individual basis regardless of the client’s size.”
Even though United Protective Services is now one of the larger players in the security industry, Allen notes that the company offers clients “a small business feel by always being accessible by phone.”
Collectively, the Allen’s credit their success to their family upbringing in Huntsville.
“Our parents were small business owners who helped nurture life skills and confidence in us at an early age. They not only told us we could be whatever we wanted to be, they showed us how to do it by being considerate and respectful toward others.”
Both brothers commented how they used to read their industry’s Security Letter publication and dreamed of one day “making the list.” Now they have.
In turn, many large prospective industry clients who have traditionally leaned toward hiring larger contract security providers have not only taken notice of United Protective’s ever-growing market share, they’ve retained their services. Today, the security service firm has attracted the attention of high-profile clients including The Dallas Cowboys, Dallas Stars, MetroNational, CBRE, Hines, JLL, Lincoln Property Company, Transwestern, Advocare, MIDWAY Companies and Robinson Park in Oklahoma.
One might say this is just another story about a couple of small town boys who made it big. But the Allen brothers both acknowledge and credit the many lessons learned from family, their early years in Huntsville and from each other. So much for sibling rivalry.
