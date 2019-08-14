A group of former Huntsville High School choir members are set to perform at the Wynne Home Arts Center this weekend.
H2O, a group comprised of Huntsville natives, will perform a free concert at the Wynne Home Saturday at 7 p.m.
“We are so excited to have these wonderful local artists return to the Wynne,” Wynne Home cultural coordinator Linda Pease said. “The group will perform a gospel set, but they also incorporate popular music and seasonal songs.”
Within the band, H2 is represented by the two Holiday brothers – Isiak and DuWayne – with the O representing George Oliver. The band is accompanied by pianist Kieth Williams.
“All of the H2O singers were members the Huntsville High School Choir directed by Cindy Rohe,” Pease added. “They have great voices and perform their instruments wonderfully.”
Isiak Holiday sang in choirs in several churches and volunteer choirs in Huntsville. He now lives in the Dallas area where he is a choral director at Royce City High School. He also serves as a director of music ministries at a church in Farmers Branch.
DuWayne Holiday also sang in choirs while he was in Huntsville, including the Texas All-State Choir. DuWayne is the administrator for Medical Mentors of Texas, and also continues his involvement in music by serving as a musician by serving as the Music Director at Mt. Zion church in Huntsville.
“The Holidays have gone on to make names for themselves in music,” Pease said. “H2O is a homegrown group and they do a great job of representing Huntsville.”
George Oliver worked in churches in New York, New Jersey and Massachusetts, and earned his Master of Divinity, before returning to Huntsville.
“Oliver has worked with youth in our community and gave untiring effort to advocate for the establishment of the Wynne Home,” Pease added.
Keith Williams is a highly accomplished pianist who will accompany the singers. He is a native of Galveston and came to study at Sam Houston. While he lived in Huntsville he served in several churches, he founded the Huntsville Heritage Chorale, and served on the Huntsville Arts Commission.
“This will be a great event for the entire community,” Pease said. “The acoustics in the home will only amplify the talent of the group. We hope this becomes a tradition.”
