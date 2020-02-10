Livingston native serves with helicopter squadron in San Diego

SAN DIEGO – Petty Officer 1st Class Kyle England, a native of Livingston, Texas, joined the Navy because of a bet with his cousin. Now, almost 14 years later, England won the bet and serves with Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 3, working with one of the Navy’s most advanced helicopters at Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego.
England is an aviation machinist’s mate who is responsible for daily maintenance and upkeep of multiple aircrafts.
“I love the adrenaline rush and being in charge of the maintenance done on the aircraft.” said England.
England is a 2006 Livingston Academy High School graduate.
According to England, the values required to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Livingston.
“I learned to treat others as well as you want to be treated,” said England.
With more than 90 percent of all trade traveling by sea, and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.
Pilots and aircrew are trained in the squadron to fly MH-60S “Seahawk” helicopters to ensure they are prepared for peacetime and warfighting missions.
Helicopters are equipped with the ability to conduct replenishments at sea, search and rescue missions and support other operations as needed.
According to Admiral Mike Gilday, the Chief of Naval Operations, the focus of today’s Navy is squarely on warfighting, warfighters and the capabilities needed for the Navy of the future.
“I am confident we will maximize the Navy we have today while delivering the Navy that our nation will rely upon tomorrow,” said Gilday. “And we will do so with urgency. Our fleet will be a potent, formidable force that competes around the world every day, deterring those who would challenge us while reassuring our allies and partners.”
There are many opportunities for sailors to earn recognition in their command, community and careers. England is most proud of making petty officer first class.
“I had to learn my job, get better at my job, study a lot and take the advancement exam,” said England. “Making rank allows me to retire after 20 years.”
For England, serving in the Navy is a tradition passed down from generations and one England hopes to continue.
“I am the first to join the Navy but I had both grandfathers and multiple uncles and cousins join,” said England. “Every bunch of kids in my family, there are always a couple of us that join the military.”
As a member of the U.S. Navy, England, as well as other sailors, know they are a part of a service tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance. Their efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of sailors who will follow.
“Serving in the Navy means protecting my family and my family being proud of me,” said England.
