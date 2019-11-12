Living to tell the tale

“We weren’t fighting for the Vietnamese or President Nixon, America or apple pie – we were just fighting to stay alive and get home.”
Those are the words of US Army 101st Airborne Division combat helicopter pilot B.J. Shotwell, who’s year serving in one of the United States’ most controversial wars changed his life forever.
“During the (Sam Houston State University) ROTC program, Fort Hood brought a Huey helicopter over here and took some of us for a ride and it changed my life forever, I said ‘this is what I want to do,’” Shotwell said. “One thing I’m most proud of is I dedicated my life to get into flight school, and I did.”
While training in the United States, Shotwell was taught just enough about flying to keep him in the air, but the real lessons began when he arrived in Vietnam as a first Lieutenant in the U.S. Army Infantry in May 1971.
“When I got to Vietnam, helicopter flight school here looked like a joke,” Shotwell said. “I say the Vietnam war needed more helicopter pilots to go into the meat grinder, because that’s what it’s like – dumping people into that meat grinder.”
Flying in Vietnam was a dangerous task, especially for pilots. Out of the estimated 40,000 helicopter pilots serving in the Vietnam War, 2,165 were killed in action, while thousands more remain unaccounted for, according to the Vietnam Helicopter Pilots Association.
At 23 years-old, Shotwell was the oldest pilot in his company – his peers averaged at just 19 and 20 years-old.
“The Vietnam War was fought by just a bunch of kids … When I first arrived there, in Vietnam, it was not the army that I thought it was like in the United States,” Shotwell said.
Attending flight school and training in the United States, Shotwell said that everything was entirely structured, but that it was not the case in Vietnam.
“Nowhere in flight school did they say somebody was going to try to kill me, that didn’t occur to me until I got on the jet to go to Vietnam and getting in that helicopter for the first time for that mission I was terrified, but I lived through it, so I learned a little from it,” Shotwell said, adding that missions got easier each time as he learned from his experiences.
“About 60 days into it, I forgot about them killing me, I said, ‘they’re going to kill me here, I might as well just accept it, and then I can go on and be the war hero I’m supposed to be,’” Shotwell said. “Once I accepted the fact that I wasn’t going to live through it, it became easy and it changed me. I quit writing home and I forgot what my parents looked like.”
Shotwell recalled the authority of the United States military fading away as soldiers, himself included, passed their time with drug and alcohol addictions.
Each day began with a five a.m. wake up call at which time he would be informed of his mission for the day.
“We had to load (the Hueys) up to the max, as many people as you can get in it, as many pounds of cargo, as much fuel as you can get on, to go fly these missions because when I started in the morning at daylight, I didn’t stop all day long,” Shotwell said.
Pilot shifts often overran dining hours, with no food being saved for the crew. Shotwell returned from his tour 15 pounds lighter than when he arrived, attributing his and his roommates’ survival and sustenance being from care packages sent from home.
“We got used to it, being hungry meant nothing, it never occurred to us to feel hungry we just didn’t have time for it,” Shotwell said.
The war moved quickly due to helicopter mobility, the average soldier facing 240 days of combat in one year, compared to the 40 days of combat seen in four years by the average infantryman in the South Pacific during World War II, according to the Vietnam Helicopter Flight Crew Network.
“None of us cared about the war, the communists taking over the country meant nothing to us, all we wanted to do was live through that thing and go home … it never crossed my mind to leave anybody behind, that was never going to happen,” Shotwell said.
His sense of duty to his fellow soldiers was never something that had to be outright taught – loyalty and selflessness was something that Shotwell and his comrades observed from their predecessors upon arriving in Vietnam.
Shotwell was awarded a Distinguished Flying Cross for his heroic dedication to leaving no man behind, taking over for his pilot in command who had given up in the throws of heroin addiction while dropping off four of 12 accompanying soldiers in enemy territory. Shotwell took command and flew multiple rounds under heavy fire to rescue all four of his men despite calls to abandon them.
“Looking from my viewpoint now, I can’t believe it was me, it doesn’t seem possible that I did all of those things and pulled those big missions off,” Shotwell said. “It was just a strange year and I’m glad I did it.”
Shotwell advanced to senior aircraft commander before finishing his tour. Hooked on the adrenaline and excitement of the war and having forgotten about home, Shotwell tried to extend his tour, but was heartbroken to have his request refused as the Vietnam War was reaching a close.
“It was fun until somebody got hurt, and we only backed up just a little bit, and then we would start all over again the next day, you just go back. Whoever is the biggest hero that day is the biggest hero in the bar that night, and then you go home just like that, and you can’t undo it. That’s what post traumatic stress disorder is, it goes on and on and never quits,” Shotwell said.
The pilot returned to the United States as a combat experienced helicopter pilot in April 1972 with two years of active duty left to fulfill. Shotwell used his time back home to decompress and grow re-accustomed to the structure and authority of being back in the United States.
“If I hadn’t gone to Vietnam, I don’t know where I would have been, but I certainly wouldn’t be here. I’m happy to be here, it would have changed my life forever and I don’t know what direction it would have gone, but I wouldn’t miss this for anything,” Shotwell said.
