The COVID-19 pandemic has caused financial stress for businesses and individuals across the country, and Old Town Theater is no exception. In the wake of the pandemic, a livestream fundraiser was held to keep the doors open.
Jason “Sundance” Head, the 2016 winner of NBC’s “The Voice” performed a 90-minute set of covers and his own hits Wednesday to save Huntsville’s Old Town Theater. Head, who has performed several times at the theater, grew a special fondness for the city and the theater and wanted to ensure it stays open.
“We had over 12,000 people tune into the show. It was a great way to bring awareness to our issues and bring some joy to the community,” C2 entertainment owner Clay Coursey said. “No small town theater is prepared to close its doors for months at a time and we are really struggling. We do not know how much was raised at this time, but we hope it will keep us afloat for the foreseeable future.”
Old Town Theater had several performances planned for March and April, which were suspended due to county and state orders limiting crowd sizes to 10 or less. C2 Entertainment’s services was acquired by theatre officials in 2019 to book new acts and attract regular entertainment to Huntsville. The attendance to shows was on the rise until the onset of the virus.
“Although we were able to raise some funds from this performance, we are still struggling at the theater,” Coursey added. “We have been in talks to do similar livestream shows in the near future. We know that there are many people in the community struggling with their own bills, but if some people may be able to donate to the cause, we would really appreciate it. At the least, we encourage the community to get the word out about our struggles.
Donations to the theater can be made on Venmo through OldTown-Theatre, PayPal, or at www.outhousetickets.com.
“We want to continue bringing new acts and entertainment to Huntsville,” Coursey said. “I know everybody is struggling right now, but this is a resilient community that can certainly make it through.”
Sundance Head is set to return to Old Town Theater for a live performance in August.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.