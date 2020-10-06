Lions Club kicks off second annual Coats for Kids Project

Winter is coming, and the Huntsville Lions Club is working to ensure that no child is left in the cold.
Following the success of last year’s drive, the Lions Club has begun collecting coats for their second annual Coats for Kids Project. The collection benefits Huntsville ISD students ages 4-10 who are in need of the community’s help to stay warm this winter.
The project was spearheaded by committee chairman Polly Pittman last year, and has served as a rewarding way to help the children of the community.
“Just knowing that the children have a warm coat to wear, especially those who wait for the bus early in the morning, that is a joy to know that we help them in that way,” Coats for Kids Project committee chairman Polly Pittman said.
Last year’s drive helped the Lions Club distribute over 300 coats to HISD elementary students, vastly exceeding Pittman’s expectations. However, due to the current recession, the committee chair expects that this year will yield a greater need in the community.
“We realize the COVID-19 pandemic has placed financial stress on many of the families in Walker County. Lions Club members want to do whatever we can to help. Therefore, we are preparing to provide any child with a winter coat,” Pittman said.
The committee is hoping to collect 400 coats in sizes 4-12 this winter through their collection boxes placed at local banks and churches. The boxes will remain available through at least the end of December, however, the club will be collecting coats for as long as it takes to meet the need. Monetary donations are also welcome for committee members to purchase new coats with.
The coats will be delivered to HISD schools whose teachers, counselors or nurses have identified a student in need.
“We try to deliver a coat within an hour, rain or shine,” Coats for Kids Project committee member Jim Willett added.
