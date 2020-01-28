Lions Club donates over 300 coats to children in need

It started with a goal of collecting 300 coats, but never did Coats for Kids Project committee chair Polly Pittman imagine that she would reach that goal or that the needs of the community would be that severe.
“I just saw that there was a need there. … Having been a teacher, I have bought many coats and teachers have pooled their money together to buy coats for kids. I thought why not, let’s get the city involved in this,” Pittman said.
Pittman spearheaded the Huntsville Lions Club project and began collecting coats the first week of October, putting out 29 collection boxes in churches and local businesses around the community.
“For two weeks we got nothing because the temperature was 97 degrees, so then all of a sudden a really bad cold front came through … it just sort of snowballed,” Pittman said.
She was initially elated to collect 50 coats, however after the first cold front of the season, Pittman’s inventory was quickly wiped out and the needs of the community became abundantly clear.
Pittman has since exceeded her goal and donated over 300 coats to HISD Pre-K and elementary students ages 4-10.
“I knew that Huntsville was a very generous community, but I could not believe the generosity of people and the kindness,” Pittman said. “They say it takes a village, but it takes a village with a heart to do this … People came to churches with coats under their arms and everywhere you looked there were boxes with coats.”
Monetary donations from churches, local businesses and community members allowed Pittman to shop for specific students’ sizes at Walmart, ensuring that every child’s needs were met.
“We were going to cut it off after Christmas, but we’re still getting requests so we decided to continue until the end of February,” Pittman said.
HISD school teachers refer students in need to counselors and nurses who then contact Pittman for a coat, which she usually brings within an hour, rain or shine.
Pittman’s donation boxes even received the occasional adult coats, which were passed on to Good Shepherd Mission.
The Coats for Kids Project was a first for the local Lion’s Club chapter, and after this year’s great success, Pittman looks forward to it becoming an annual project for the Lions.
“It was a wonderful project and we plan to repeat it every year because there’s a need there,” Pittman said. “It’s probably one of the most enjoyable things I’ve ever done, to see those little kids with their new coats.”
Donations will be taken until the end of February and will pick back up again October 1. Left over coats that are not distributed this season will be stored for next winter.