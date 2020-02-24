Lights, Camera, Action

Filmmakers and actors have their sights set on Huntsville for one of the biggest events of the year.
The third annual Prison City Film Festival will begin Wednesday and run through Sunday at Old Town Theatre in Downtown Huntsville. The festival, which launched in 2018, will feature three days of entertainment, including concerts, parties, VIP mixers and hundreds of films.
“This event has just continued to grow bigger and better every year,” Prison City Film Festival founder Paul Shiver said. “We have some very special events and films to showcase this year.
There is really nothing like this anywhere close to here. Instead of traveling to South-by-Southwest or Cannes Film Festival, film enthusiasts can experience it all in Huntsville.”
Festivities will kick-off Wednesday, with a breakfast followed by guest speakers from West Mount Action Design, a stunt crew which have been recognized around the world for their performances. One member of the crew, Kaiser Tin-U recently wrapped up his work in the live-action remake of Disney’s ‘Mulan’ in China. Following the presentation, festival attendees will have the opportunity to view five blocks of films, with lunch and dinner in between showings.
“We are really excited to feature West Mount this year to open the festival,” Shiver added. “It has become a tradition at the festival to open with a speaking presentation and the guests have taken a lot away and really enjoyed them. These guys are on a whole other level.”
Thursday’s events will begin with another block of films, followed by John Smither’s Crazywood VIP Mixer at the Crazywood Art Gallery on Sam Houston Avenue. Following the mixer, student and amatur filmmakers will have their work featured, followed by a performance by local alternative metal band “Submit Thy Will.”
“I am very excited to feature Submit Thy Will at this year’s event. Even if you are not a big metal fan, this is a band you do not want to miss,” Shiver said. “They are a Huntsville-based band that have so much talent that they will inevitably take off.”
A luncheon hosted by the Friends of the Wynne at Huntsville’s Wynne Home will start Friday’s event, with another film block following. Friday night will feature entertainment and food trucks provided by H-E-B, McNease Drugs and Wish Wash car wash. The entertainment will include former Huntsville Superstar winners R.L. Bell and Brittany Perez performing, with outdoor features of popular movies from the festival.
“Friday will be an exciting time for all the attendees. In addition to the great musical performances, our filmmakers from some of the most nominated films will be set up to talk to attendees and showcase their work,” Shiver added.
The festival will wrap up Saturday with a VIP mixer at City Hall Cafe, followed by red carpet arrivals and an awards show at Old Town Theatre.
“I encourage the community to come out and experience the festival,” Shiver said. “This is a great event and there will truly be something for everyone.”
Passes and tickets to the event can be purchased at www.PrisonCityFilmFestival.com.
Schedule of events:
Wednesday – Feb. 26
8:30-9 a.m. – Gather at Old Town Theatre for breakfast.
9-10:30 a.m. – Special guest presentation and question and answer session featuring West Mount Action Design at Old Town Theatre.
10:45-11:45 a.m. – Lunch.
Noon-5:50 p.m. – Prison City Film Festival film blocks – Film screenings and question and answer session at Old Town Theatre.
6-6:50 p.m. – Dinner.
7-10:50 p.m. – Prison City Film Festival film blocks – Film screenings and question and answer session at Old Town Theatre.
Thursday – February 27, 2020
9:30-10 a.m. – Breakfast at Old Town Theatre.
10 a.m.-3:50 p.m. – Prison City Film Festival film blocks – Film screenings and question and answer session at Old Town Theatre.
4-5:50 p.m. – PCFF Crazywood VIP Mixer – Hosted by John Smither at The ‘Crazywood’ Art Gallery.
6-9:50 p.m. – Prison City Film Festival film blocks – Film screenings and question and answer session at Old Town Theatre.
10 p.m. – Live concert featuring Alternative Metal Band Submit Thy Will at Old Town Theatre.
Friday – February 28, 2020
10:30-11:45 a.m. – Filmmakers luncheon presented by Friends of the Wynn Home
Noon-5:50 p.m. – Prison City Film Festival film blocks – Film screenings and question and answer session at Old Town Theatre.
6 p.m. – Dinner.
7-11:50 p.m. – The PCFF 12th Street Party.
Saturday – February 29, 2020
Noon-5:50 p.m. – Prison City Film Festival film blocks – Film screenings and question and answer session at Old Town Theatre.
6 p.m. – VIP reception hosted by Huntsville Mayor Andy Brauninger at City Hall Cafe.
7-7:50 p.m. – Red carpet event, arrivals at Old Town Theatre.
8 p.m. – PCFF awards show and ceremony at Old Town Theatre, followed by PCFF after parties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.