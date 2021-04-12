Huntsville Public Library is scheduled to resume normal operating hours next month.
City officials announced Monday morning in a release that the city-owned library will go back to normal and increase the number of services offered on May 10. Library hours will revert to 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.
The reading furniture will be available, but all visitors are still encouraged to wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines. The library will quarantine returned items for three days in observance of safety precautions.
Computer access will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis using a limited number of library workstations to promote social distancing.
The Nash Board Room will remain closed, while the Staggs Community Room will be available for use with limited occupancy for library programs and private events.
For more information, please contact the Huntsville Public Library at 936-291-5472.
