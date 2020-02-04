February may be centered around Valentine’s Day hearts, but it is also important to focus on our own heart.
The Huntsville Public Library is hosting a Heart Healthy Habits program Feb. 11 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The program coincides with February’s American Heart Month, which raises awareness about the risks of heart disease – the leading cause of death for both men and women. The program will feature a presentation by registered clinical dietitian April Pickrel.
“We wanted to hold this program to highlight the risks for heart disease and how to prevent it,” library adult services coordinator Mary Kokot said. “We believe this is an especially important topic locally because we have an older population and many people at risk.”
According to the Center for Disease Control, 647,000 people die of heart disease each year, which equates to one person every 37 seconds. Heart disease costs the United States over $219 billion each year, including healthcare services, medicines and lost productivity due to death.
“Heart disease is a very serious disease which affects millions each year,” Pickrel said. “It is unfortunate because it is so easy to prevent and treat. Those who attend the program will learn about the importance of a low fat diet and how different fruits and vegetables can work to fight heart disease.”
Risk factors for heart disease include high blood pressure, high blood cholesterol and smoking, with 47% of Americans having at least one of these factors. Several other medical conditions and lifestyle choices put people at risk for heart disease, including diabetes, being overweight or obese, an unhealthy diet, physical inactivity and excessive alcohol use.
“The best ways to prevent heart disease are to eat healthy and exercise, stop smoking if you smoke, drink in moderation if you drink and control your alcohol and blood pressure,” Picket added. “These are very important for younger people to follow because they can still ensure that their hearts are healthy as they get older.”
Texas is among the most at-risk states in the nation, with some of the highest rates of death due to heart disease. This is due to the high rate of obesity, smoking and alcohol use. These trends are also consistent with other southern states.
To register for the free program, visit www.myhuntsvillelibrary.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.