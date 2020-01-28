Maximize your library experience and learn about new services and programs at the Huntsville Public Library.
Huntsville Public Library’s annual Library Night will be held Thursday from 5-7 p.m. in the Staggs Community Room. The event will feature interactive presentations on new technology, services and programs for all ages.
“We are very excited for Library Night because it gives us a chance to get the community up to speed on some of the new changes and programs we have coming up,” said library services coordinator Ashley Newsome. “There are some great new features for use to share, not only for adults, but children as well.”
Several new adult programs are coming to the library this year, including a revamped genealogy system which allows users to find military records and documents more easily. The library will now offer adult literacy tutors to those who want to improve their reading, writing and speaking in English and prepare for the GED test, free of charge. Other exciting programs include Mandarin Chinese and Spanish classes, a gardening class and a healthy living program.
“There will be exciting new and existing programs or classes nearly every night at the library,” Newsome added. “We have heard some great feedback from the community about beginning and advanced Mandarin classes. Children are also getting very excited for our upcoming Valentine’s Day tea night. We want our programs to energize the community to bring them in and spread our love of learning.”
Library Night will also include the roll-out and onboarding for a new integrated library system, Apollo. The system serves public libraries across the country with more than 300,000 resources. Apollo allows users to renew items, utilize a vast catalog, handle holds and overdue books and request new items. The system also allows for easy use by children through pictures to find information from dinosaurs to comics.
“Apollo adds some great new bells and whistles to our system and makes the relationship between the library and patrons much better,” Newsome said. “I think the public will be very excited when we get it rolled out. It allows patrons to renew books and put a book on loan through a virtual librarian, no matter where they are. Our goal at the library is to attract people from not only Huntsville, but nearby counties and towns. We believe literacy and the joy that comes from reading our irreplaceable.”
Library Night is free and open to the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.