For years, little free libraries have been tucked away in housing developments across Huntsville.
However, librarians at the Huntsville Public Library wanted to take it one step further.
Library officials announced earlier this week that they have launched a ‘Little Green Shelf’ outreach program, in an effort to share the multitude of free services that the Huntsville Public Library offers.
“The library receives hundreds of generous donations each year and we want to share them with others,” library officials said in a release. “Many of these donated items are not needed in our collection, but might be of interest to many people in Huntsville.”
That is where Little Green Shelf comes in.
Under the initiative, the library will deliver a bundle of gently used books to any interested organization. Each book has a band around the cover, as well as a bookmark inside to identify the book as part of the library’s program. These labels also let customers know they are allowed to read the book at the organization’s location or take them home at no cost.
The books don’t need to be returned to the library or to the Little Green Shelf from which they came.
As for the shelf itself, it can be as simple or elaborate as the organization’s needs dictate. Whether a small table with bookends or a single shelf, almost anything can work as a Little Green Shelf. The library can also provide organizations with two bookends and a sign explaining the program.
Every month, a library staff member resupplies each Little Green shelf with more books. If a location’s supply runs low, they can also call the library to ask for more.
“By adding Little Green Shelves throughout the community and engaging in social media marketing, we hope to associate the Huntsville Public Library with a positive, forward-thinking movement to reduce, reuse and recycle,” officials noted. “We believe in our vision statement and strive to reach out to members of our community who may not be aware of library resources, services, and programs.”
Organizations that want to participate in the initiative should contact the library by phone at (936) 291-5485 or by email at jsabo@huntsvilletx.gov.
Four of the traditional ‘Little Free Library’ boxes are available across Huntsville, including locations at Eastham Thomason Park on Avenue N, Chimney Rock Road, 15th Street and 20th Street. More information is available at littlefreelibrary.org.
