Library gears up for summer reading program

The Huntsville City Council is exploring the option of relocating city hall to a 40-acre site on FM 2821 and Rosenwall Road in northern Huntsville, next to the new police station. The city currently has 2.5 acres to construct a new city hall at its current location on Avenue M near Downtown Huntsville. Architects say that the building can be constructed for approximately the same price at each location, but city officials say that they will have to find parking alternatives if city hall stays at its current location.

