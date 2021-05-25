Library gears up for summer reading program

Grab your passport and go on staycation with the Huntsville Public Library, exploring exciting new worlds through the pages of books, while venturing into the community to support local businesses with the 2021 Texas Summer Reading Program.
“Basically, it’s to prevent the summer slide to get kids still engaged with reading, literacy and the community,” Huntsville Public Library children’s coordinator Baillie Pretzer said. “Because of the pandemic, my goal was to bring the library closer together with the community at large and vice versa.”
To better incentivize kids and benefit local businesses, Pretzer developed the Readers Passport program to challenge kids to read a certain amount of minutes each week in exchange for rewards through business partnerships throughout the city.
“My time abroad kind of got my idea for the reader’s passport, something to take around town and to be like, ‘look, I read my books at the library.’ The businesses can visually see that and know that they are being a part of something bigger that is directly impacting the kids in our community, getting them engaged and revamping society,” Pretzer said.
Kids ages zero to six are asked to read for a total of 30 minutes, while kids ages seven to 12 are asked to complete 45 minutes and one hour for ages 13 to 17 per week in exchange for a stamp in their passport. Passport stamps can be redeemed at participating businesses including Five Loaves Deli, Double Daves, the Frank D. “Poncho” Roberts Aquatic Center, Bennie J’s Smoke Pit, Potato Shack, City Hall Cafe & Pie Bar and Floyd’s on 14th for specials and free items.
Additionally, kids ages zero to six will be able to come in every week that they meet their minimum required reading minutes for a treasure chest prize, while older kids and teens will be entered in a raffle. The available prizes will largely focus on technology items to help families struggling with virtual learning and to better incentivize teens. Older kids could win tablets, a bicycle, a Kindle with a cover, a guitar or a ukulele, while teens could win a year-long state park pass, a google nest mini, a life scribe pen or earbuds.
“We just want to not necessarily make up for last year, but just kind of bring attention in that we’re here, we’re doing this, we’re back, lets hit the floor running,” Pretzer said. “Especially with how things have gone online for education, I think that has highlighted a discrepancy for some kids of materials and tools needed, where the gaps are and how technology can really help them. We’re all about closing those gaps for the kids and helping them make education more accessible.”
The Tails and Tales themed summer reading program is also open to adults, with a minimum of 90 minutes per week, in exchange for a chocolate bar each week that the minimum reading time is met and a raffle for extra incentive.
Kids can pick up their passports and goodies at the Huntsville Public Library on June 5 for the program’s kick off launch. The summer reading program will begin on June 5 and end July 23 with an additional bonus week for vacation-bound families to make up time and will be a blended hybrid program with both virtual and in-person properties using the READsquared website or app. Registration is required to participate and can be completed at www.huntsvilletx.readsquared.com.
