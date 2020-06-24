Library cites staffing shortages, closes to the public

The Huntsville Public Library is once again closing its doors to the public.
Library officials announced recently that short-staffing has forced the library to close until further notice. The library, however, will continue to offer curbside services from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. each weekday.
Patrons may place items on hold by visiting the library’s website at www.myhuntsville.com and logging into their library account by entering their library card number and 4 digit PIN. Patrons may also place items on hold by calling the library at 936-291-5472.
During curbside pickup, patrons are limited to five holds at one time per card. When your item(s) are ready for pickup, the library will contact you. Please wait to come to the library until you hear from us.
The collection of free ebooks and audiobooks are still available to patrons through Libby and OverDrive. To better assist patrons and encourage literacy, the library will allow people who have less than $5 in fines to access this free digital resource.
All current due dates have been extended until July 2. If your library card is set to expire between March 17 and July 1, library officials have auto-extended your card to not expire until July 2. These dates may be updated pending further information about the closure.
