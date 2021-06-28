Learning loss visible in STAAR results

HUNTSVILLE — Nearly 65% of Texas public school students failed to meet grade level standards in mathematics after back-to-back years where school was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
New testing data show more students failed both reading and math tests in 2021 than in 2019, the last year state exams were administered. State officials suggested that learning loss was most dramatic in school districts with more students learning virtually for the majority of the school year.
State officials required all districts to offer an in-person option, but some — including Huntsville ISD — had large numbers of students electing to learn from home. The percentage of students participating in remote learing was much smaller in rural school districts like New Waverly ISD.
Districts with less than 25% of students learning in person for most of the year sustained greater learning loss, TEA officials said. In these schools, the percentage of students failing to meet standards on math exams increased by 32% and the percentage failing reading tests increased by 9%. Districts with more than 75% of in-person students for most of the year saw failure increases of 9% in mathematics and 1% in reading.
Mathematics reflects the largest decline in proficiency across all grade levels, with 50% of students meeting grade level standards in 2019.
The results include exams in mathematics and reading for grades 3–8, 4th & 7th grade writing, 5th and 8th grade science, 8th grade social studies, and high school end-of-course exams in Algebra I, English I, English II, Biology, and U.S. History. Nearly every assessment saw significant declines.
“Thankfully, from early on, Texas prioritized the availability of in-person instruction during this tremendously difficult year, said Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath. “When students come into Texas public schools, they are well-served by Texas educators—a fact that these scores confirm. But it is also painfully clear that the pandemic had a very negative impact on learning. I shudder to consider the long-term impact on children in states that restricted in-person instruction.
“The data may be disheartening, but with it, our teachers and school leaders are building action plans to support students in the new school year. Policymakers are using it to direct resources where they are needed most.”
Parents can log into TexasAssessment.gov to understand how well each of their children learned this year’s material, and how to support the academic growth of their children moving forward.
TEA says that they will be working with school systems this summer and in the coming school years to bolster their efforts to accelerate learning by making available rigorous instructional materials, additional teacher support, help wherever appropriate to expand learning time, and targeted tutoring.
