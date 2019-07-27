Learn a new skill

A local museum is taking hands-on activities to a whole new level.
The Sam Houston Memorial Museum will host “a stitchin’ time” at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Gibbs Conference Hall, located within the Katy and E. Don Walker, Sr. Education Center.
Attendees will learn two stitches in knitting, the knit stitch and the purl stitch, as well as "cast on" and "bind off" techniques while making a face cloth or a dish cloth. Participants will also get to take their creation home.
“We are using this event as a test to see if the community would be interested in more adult workshops at the museum,”said Derrick Birdsall, curator of education at the Sam Houston Memorial Museum. “I think this will be a very unique experience and I hope it is well received.”
Participants in the class will need to bring items, including a ball of "worsted weight” cotton yarn with a solid, light color, a pair of size 5 to 9 knitting needles, along with a pen and paper for notes.
“The class will be learning relatively simple techniques, but they will be able to bring the new skills with them and keep learning,” Birdsall added. “Our teachers are very experienced and communicate well with the students.”
The museum will also sponsor spinning and weaving classes and pottery demonstrations the second and fourth Saturdays in August, with each running from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the museum grounds.
“We are really excited for our August demonstrations,” Birdsall said. “It is almost magical to see how they can make something out of nothing. I think the community will have a great time.”
To register for the workshop, contact Derrick Birdsall at (936) 294-3153 or dcb031@shsu.edu.
