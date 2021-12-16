Lazy MW Ranch saves Christmas Wonderland display

For the first time in over a decade, the lights of 19th Street appear dim compared to years past, as one resident’s iconic Christmas Wonderland light display has found a new home just outside of Huntsville.
Nancy Smith, Robbie Smith and Travis Cobb of Lazy MW Ranch, located off of FM-3478, have taken over the Christmas Wonderland holiday display from Kerry Ford, who founded the attraction over a decade ago on 19th Street.
While hosting Christmas Wonderland on his homestead has been a tradition for Ford and the community, he notes that his job has cut into the time he could afford to spend on the celebration, leading to the display leaving its roots on 19th Street for the first time.
The responsibility of keeping the display alive has now transferred to the Smiths and Cobb, the latter of which worked with the founder for the past five years on the 19th street holiday display.
“Do I enjoy being able to work on lights every night at my house?” asked Travis, builder and honorary “elf” at Christmas Wonderland. “Yes, but I’m going to miss Kerry’s house.”
The grounds of Lazy MW Ranch have been decked with inflatable lawn decorations and painted wooden character cutouts, while an array of lights bring the impressive display of holiday themed sections to life.
The Smiths and Cobb have expanded on the traditional display, adding a few of their own pieces to the collection. A trail nearly a half mile-long dashes through areas of holiday decor, including a gingerbread house, snowmen, a blow-up bass that sings “I Will Survive” by Gloria Gaynor, a Grinch, Charlie Brown and friends, an area based on the movie “Frozen” and a Nativity scene.
Keeping the Christmas tradition alive came with a hefty price tag of nearly $15,000, according to Smith, and the cost of entrance to the display will help offset the expenses in setting up the event.
“(People) don’t think it’s fair that we bought his stuff and yet we’re charging, but you got to do
something,” Robbie said.
Visitors will be charged $10 for adults and $5 for children, with a $5 discount for veterans and seniors, payable by cash or card.
Christmas Wonderland is now located at 313 FM-3478 and will be open Dec. 17 through Dec. 25 from 5 to 9 p.m., with Santa appearing near the white shed concession stand on Dec. 17 and Dec. 23.
