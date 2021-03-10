Lawson earns Eagle Scout rank

Another Huntsville Scout has officially joined the rank of Eagle.
It’s a major milestone, given the hallowed stature of a rank that has been attained over more than a century by astronauts, admirals, U.S. senators and other luminaries since 1912. Fewer than 4% of young men and women who enter scouts reach this level of achievement.
Recently, Tristan Lawson, the son of Terry and Jill Lawson, and a member of Troop 114 met his Eagle Board of Review challenge. Lawson joined Scouts in 2014 when he, his father and grandfather were sitting at the Taco Bell across the street from Josey Scout Lodge. His dad pointed to the Lodge and noticed the boys going there. Lawson went over to the Lodge to see what was going on and joined the Troop.
The Walker County resident completed 36 merit badges on his path to Eagle. The best merit badge for Lawson was the Winter Sports at Camp Hale, with the teen, stating that “it was neat to go skiing in the summer. The worst merit badges for Lawson was the Personal Management and Personal Fitness, due to the paperwork involved for both of them.
His Eagle Leadership Project involved refurbishing a military ambulance that is on display at the H.E.A.R.T.S. Veterans Museum.
Lawson is also an active member of the Texas High School bass fishing team and the Future Farmers of America. Upon completing high school, his plan is to attend Universal Technical Institute in Houston and become an automotive technician.
