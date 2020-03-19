An $8,000 trailer, lawn mower, weedeater and a chainsaw were reported stolen Wednesday afternoon from a Huntsville business.
Officers were called to Heroes Energy Solutions, located in the 800 block of Interstate 45 S. around 1:30 p.m., Wednesday when the thefts were reported. Police say that between 8 a.m. Monday morning and Wednesday at noon, the suspects broke a lock to enter the building, stole the property and fled the scene.
“We are still investigating the incident and processing evidence,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “We hope to have a suspect in mind soon.”
