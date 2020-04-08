A high-speed bullet train between Dallas and Houston could become the next victim of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Earlier this week, a group of lawmakers called on U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao to put an end to any further action on the Texas Central bullet train. The news comes following the layoffs of 28 workers by the company in charge of the project last month.
Due to the announcement by TCR regarding their lack of financial resources, thirty Texas elected officials are requesting the immediate halt of the rule-making process currently being conducted by the Federal Rail Administration, so they might better focus their resources toward combating the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are in the midst of a public health crisis, and our taxpayer dollars should be focused on defeating our invisible enemy and not on a private, Texas-based project,” Congressman Kevin Brady (R-Texas 8th) said. “Texas Central has shown the bleak reality of their financial situation, and the project remains unsustainable. I respectfully urge Secretary Chao to cease the Federal Railroad Administration’s (FRA) regulatory and environmental review of this proposed high-speed rail, and allow our local and federal government to focus on protecting their citizens from COVID-19.”
Last month, Texas Central, the company in charge of the bullet train project, said in a news release that the project is facing delays because of the toll inflicted by the coronavirus pandemic in Italy, Spain and Japan, nations where the company has partners.
“It’s disappointing that some lawmakers are focused on killing more than 17,000 jobs in this time of need considering the economic hit we’ve taken due to COVID-19 and declining oil prices," Aguilar said in a statement on Tuesday. “Texas Central is the shovel-ready project that our state needs now more than ever. In addition to providing a new, safe and efficient transportation option, this project has the ability to help jump start the Texas economy.”
The proposed train would run near Walker County with a mid-way station in nearby Roans Prairie.
“Carlos Aguilar, President and CEO of Texas Central, has made it clear that the proposed high-speed rail is in no financial shape to move forward, especially in light of the COVID-19 crisis,” said Taylor Ward, a spokesperson for ReRoute the Route. “Texans should be reassured that their tax dollars are being used to fight for their health and safety, and not for a project surrounded with funding, safety and private property concerns.”
