Last call for Parade of Playhouses raffle entries
Michelle Wulfson
As CASA of Walker, San Jacinto & Trinity Counties’ most profitable fundraiser of the year nears its final days, the nonprofit is asking for the community’s help in ensuring that no child gets left behind.
If you’ve had your eye on one of the three custom playhouses displayed around town and featured in the Huntsville Lions Club Christmas Parade, now’s the time to get your last raffle ticket purchases in for the Parade of Playhouses drawing on Dec. 15.
Parade of Playhouses is an annual fundraiser featuring one-of-a-kind playhouses built by local builders, individuals and businesses, benefiting the lives of local youth in the care of Children’s Protective Services.
“Last year went really well, especially being a pandemic year, we were really happy with the response that we had,” said Kimberly Weiser, the executive director at CASA of Walker, San Jacinto & Trinity Counties.
CASA profited just shy of $32,000 with last year’s Parade of Playhouses raffle, $500 short of its predecessor in 2019.
“We would love to get back to $32,000 or more this year and we just need to sell a few more tickets to get there,” Weiser noted.
This is the fifth year for the CASA Parade of Playhouses fundraiser, featuring three custom builds that have been constructed by local builders and craftsmen.
Superior Homes Custom returned for its fifth year of participating with “Amanda’s Country Cottage,” named in the memory of Amanda Vogel, the wife of their longtime friend and framing contractor. Vogel passed away from uveal melanoma cancer earlier this year.
The veteran builders were accompanied by first timers City Hall Cafe & Pie Bar, in partnership with Mercer Contracting, and Coldspring High School CTE Building Trades Program in contributing its own designs.
City Hall Cafe & Pie Bar and Mercer Contracting constructed a small scale “Country Cafe,” inspired by the iconic downtown restaurant, itself. Coldspring High School CTE Building Trades Program received financial support to cover the cost of supplies from CASA’s underwriting sponsors to create their “Little Red Treehouse,” complete with a lifted design, a small climbing wall and a spacious deck.
“There are some builders that want to build, but don’t have the financial means to be able to build without support. That is why we have the additional sponsorships available, so that we have the funds available to be able to support the builders, while ensuring that all of the money from our raffle tickets still goes back into the CASA program,” Weiser said.
As the raffle closes in on its final days, Weiser notes that ticket sales have gone well so far, however, they typically pick up within the last five or seven days leading up to the raffle, especially within the last 48 hours.
“I love seeing who the winners are, sometimes our winner is someone who bought one ticket on the first day of ticket sales and sometimes our winner is someone who bought 50 tickets on the last day of ticket sales. It’s just always interesting to see who the winners are and what they want to do with the playhouse, if it’s for their kids or grand kids or if they want to donate it to their church, whatever their reason was for buying tickets,” Weiser said.
Aside from being a fun opportunity for the community to win a custom playhouse for a fraction of its worth, the proceeds from Parade of Playhouses goes directly back into the CASA program and directly benefits the lives of the children in their care.
CASA of Walker, San Jacinto & Trinity Counties is a nonprofit national volunteer movement dating back to 1977, providing court appointed volunteer advocates to abused and neglected children in the custody of Children’s Protective Services. All proceeds from the raffle go towards supplementing grants and funding from Texas CASA to sustain the advocate program, staffing to support volunteer advocates and training, as well as supporting their children through their Child Needs Fund.
“If we have a child that needs a particular size jacket that we don’t have available or needs a prescription refilled and the foster parent can’t afford to refill it, then all of our fundraising efforts support those kinds of expenses,” Weiser said.
The raffle ticket sales also support new program expenses like partnering with different organizations to help their kids get access to tutoring or getting back to school backpacks.
“All of that funding helps with all of those partnerships and helping make sure that we can help meet the needs of the children that are in care,” Weiser said.
Raffle tickets cost just $25 and can be purchased at the CASA office, located at 1300 11th Street in Suite No. 310. Tickets can also be purchased at the fundraiser’s presenting sponsor Walker County Credit Union, raffle sponsor Weisner of Huntsville and at promoting sponsors The Story Team and Markham Realty, as well as via Venmo @casawst.
Ticket buyers should specify their contact information and which playhouse they would like to win.
This year’s raffle drawing will take place Wed. Dec. 15 via Facebook Live at noon.
Free delivery of the playhouses is guaranteed for those that live within the three counties as long as there are no major hazards preventing delivery to a yard.
