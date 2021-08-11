HUNTSVILLE — A Las Vegas legend ‘Sting Ray Anthony’ will perform for the first time at the Huntsville Old Town Theatre. The performance is slated for Friday, Aug. 27, at 7 p.m. and tickets are still available.
The stunning look-alike of actor Lou Diamond Phillips who played Ritchie Valens in the movie La Bamba will bring his tribute act to the Old Town Theatre for the first time. Anthony promises La Bamba songs, including the hit song Donna, and much more from his repertoire in the first half of his program and the finale will be a smorgasbord of Elvis and other 50s and 60s music.
“Everyone will know the songs that I will sing and are invited to join in,” he said.
The left-handed guitar strummer received his indoctrination into rock and roll early.
His family owned a restaurant with a jukebox full of 45 records.
“I remember playing this one record by Engelbert Humperdinck. I can’t remember the song, but I played that record over and over again,” to the point of driving his mom crazy.
Frustrated with him she told him to listen to rock and roll. He had never heard of rock and roll so she grabbed him and took him upstairs in their home, took out an album, and on the cover was a guy with an Army uniform on.
It was Elvis Presley. The album was his famous G. I. Blues.
“I heard ‘One for the money…’ and I lost it. I was hooked,” he laughed.
From the age of 7 to 16 he wouldn’t listen to anything but Elvis.
“I thought if he could stand there and shake his leg and sing with a guitar, I could too.”
He picked up the guitar and started to learn on his own.
He would stand in front of a mirror and shake his leg and play his guitar, gyrating to the music.
Anthony would hang out with his friends and learn chords, join a few bands to learn how to showcase what he was learning and in the process he developed a love for performing.
Later his nephew learned to play the drums. Anthony wanted to develop his skills on drums too so he borrowed his neighbors trap set and put it into his small bedroom upstairs and would play along with the Beatles 45 records.
“Ringo Starr was my new hero and I actually became better at the drums than I was on the guitar,” he said.
That led to him joining a Top 40 band where he played drums and sang.
His voracious hunger to learn 40s and 50s music began with Elvis, then to Buddy Holley, Richey Valens, Bill Haley, Gene Vincent and the list goes on and on.
Years later he would find himself on stage with the same people he emulated and now they’re his friends.
“That’s the American dream for a kid,” he said.
He grew up in Toronto and earned his way to the top.
To keep his mom happy and food on the table, Ray worked at a pasta-making company, in the mail room in at an engineering firm, and numerous other side jobs all to support his weekend activities. He rented a PA system to take his solo act on the road around town part-time.
In his 20’s, he took a leap of faith and went full-time traveling across Canada with his live tribute shows. Married and with a son on the way, he took the risk.
“I got a lot of bookings and I was doing something that nobody else was doing at the time and it began to be really profitable for me,” he said.
He became the highest paid solo act in the city with his music.
On New Year’s Day in 1987, the movie La Bamba starring Lou Diamond Phillips as Ritchie Valens was released. Anthony had an uncanny similarity to the wide-screen star with his West Indian heritage.
“I would be out in the clubs playing and people would ask me if I was the guy in La Bamba,” he said.
He hadn’t seen the movie so he went and the moment he saw Phillips, he realized he should be doing some Valens music.
He developed a show around Valens music when he got the call to join the award-winning live tribute show Legends in Concert in Las Vegas. His career sky-rocketed from there.
Anthony has received accolades from Valens’ original producer-manager Bob Keane of Del-Fi Records who was impressed with his portrayal of the star.
“It’s amazing what happens to the audience when I sing Ritchie Valens’ songs. They get very excited and want to dance out of their seats to join in,” he said.
He is not only a talented drummer, guitar player, and singer, his talents also extend to songwriting and piano.
Backing up Sting Ray will be the ultimate tribute band ‘Edge of Reality’
Special guest opening performers will be East Texas all female group Shake Rattle & Roll.
For reservations go to www.oldtowntheatre-huntsville.org/ or call 936-293-8681.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.