A laptop, several checkbooks and a backpack with textbooks was stolen from a vehicle Tuesday night in Huntsville.
Police were called to the Midtown Apartments, located in the 2800 block of Lake Road around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, when a resident reported the break-in. Officers say that between 9 p.m. Tuesday night and 6 a.m. Wednesday morning, an unknown suspect broke into the vehicle through the passengers window and stole the items, valued over $1,100.
“We are currently investigating the incident and processing the scene,” HPD Lt. Curt Landrum said. “The laptop was entered as stolen and we will be notified if it turns up.”
