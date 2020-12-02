The city of Huntsville’s Main Street program is hosting the downtown lamppost decorating contest this holiday season.
The contest is open to all businesses, service organizations, and other clubs that may be interested. Prizes in the form of advertising dollars will be awarded for first, second and third place finalists. Judges will consider creativity, curb appeal, holiday theme, and compliance with guidelines.
Decorating must be completed by December 12 and judging will take place on December 14. For more information or to register to participate, email MainStreet@HuntsvilleTX.gov.
