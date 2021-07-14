Killingsworth announces bid for county judge

Huntsville, TX (77320)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.