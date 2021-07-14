Killingsworth announces bid for county judge

A local heating and air condition contractor has thrown his name in the ring, seeking the Republican nomination for Walker County Judge.
Lee Killingsworth recently announced his intentions to run for the Republican nomination in the March 1 Primary. He joins a field of five GOP candidates who will seek to replace outgoing county judge Danny Pierce, who will not seek re-election.
Killingsworth, the owner of Lee's Unlimited, Inc., spends most of his days working on residential and commercial heating and air systems, aerobic septic systems and minor home repair.
“All I've done is provide a service to people and help them out in any way possible. I’ve been doing that pretty much all of my life,” Killingsworth said.
As a contractor, he says that supporting future growth will be key for the county.
“I’ve been in Walker County for a long time and I’ve seen a lot of changes. We have a lot of growth coming,” Killingsworth noted. “It would be awesome to show support for the growth and help these developers develop. The quicker we develop, the more tax base we are going to have, so the county then has more money to spend.”
Killingsworth also believes that his background in construction will help him in the county judge position, which oversees development across rural parts of the county.
“I have a good working knowledge of the rules and procedures not just in Walker County, but in the surrounding counties as well,” he said.
However, he believes that listening to constituents will be key to the job.
“It’s all about being a good listener and troubleshooting issues,” Killingsworth said. “If you can’t listen to the people and the challenges they face, then you can’t fix the issues that are coming up.”
The Republican Primary for the 2022 Election is tentatively scheduled for March 1, 2022. However, delays in the redistricting process could postpone the primary election.
