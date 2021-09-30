Keeping the community warm: Lions Club seeking donations for coat drive

HUNTSVILLE — Help a child stay warm by donating to the Huntsville Lions Club Coats For Kids project, as the Farmer’s Almanac projects a winter that will leave Texans “chilled to the bone.”
In the past, the Lion’s Club committee has used left over sponsorship funds to purchase coats on sale at the end of winter, however, after experiencing multiple unusual freezes last year, the racks were left dismally empty.
Now, as coats are beginning to make their way into stores, the Lions Club Coats For Kids committee is tasked with replenishing their stock in order to keep Huntsville’s youth warm as temperatures are expected to dip.
This will be the third year for Coats For Kids, since committee chair Polly Pitman spearheaded the the project in 2019.
“Our motto is that we serve and so that is why we do this. We have all kind of projects going all year-long, but I don’t think any project touches the hearts of our Lions members like this coat drive,” Pitman said. “I don’t know what it is, but this sort of touches everybody’s heart.”
“If you can imaging a six year-old waiting for the bus at 6:30 a.m. with no coat on, you get that image and that’s another reason why we do it,” Pitman added.
The need seems to be growing each year, from 300 coats distributed in 2019, followed by 439 last year, despite having reduced populations in schools.
“We don’t know what it will be this year, but we pray that it will meet all of the need. We know there are many young families around who are financially insecure,” Pitman said.
Coats For Kids works closely with school nurses and counselors, who are referenced students in need by teachers. With just a few hours of notice, the committee is able to either pull a donated coat or purchase a new one with sponsorship funds, to bring to a child before the day lets out to ensure that they get home warm and safe.
This year, 100 hand-knit hats have also been donated to be distributed with the coats and more can be made with the help of yarn donations.
“It just makes me feel good knowing the kids are staying warm,” Huntsville Lions Club member Gary O’Bannon said.
O’Bannon has been tasked with distributing 10 donation boxes around town as of tomorrow, remaining up through the end of December, to collect gently used or new coats in sizes 3T to a child’s size 10. However, the committee will ensure that donated coats that are larger than those sizes will certainly find a home with a child in need at Mance Park Middle School, Boys & Girls Club of Walker County, Huntsville Classical Academy and SAAFE House.
So far, donation locations include First United Methodist Church, Elkins Lake Baptist Church, First Presbyterian Church in Huntsville, First National Bank of Huntsville, Prosperity Bank and First Financial Bank.
Financial donations from Bill Fick Ford and State Farm Insurance, as well as Ward Furniture & Flooring, First National Bank of Huntsville, Huntsville Farm Supply and Northside Baptist Church, have also made a great difference in replenishing their stock.
“We have many generous business owners who have contributed and we are very grateful for that,” Pitman said, adding that she hopes to work with the schools’ art teachers to have the children who receive coats from the organization to design thank you cards that can be sent to the committee’s sponsors.
Those wishing to donate financially can mail a check to the Lions Club at P.O. Box 67, Huntsville, TX 77342.