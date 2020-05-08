Keeping it in the family

Church’s BBQ will be reopening its doors today as a new generation continues its legacy.
It was just six months ago that the iconic restaurant closed its doors. With no warning and no signs, the news came as a shock to the community as the 53-year-old restaurant’s famous story paused indefinitely.
The curious barbecue tale of Church’s BBQ is a heavily recounted one depicting humble beginnings in the Piney Woods. The restaurant got its start by a group of church wives led by Sister Annie Mae Ward, who cooked a meal for their husbands on the property with nothing but a foot tub and a refrigerator rack. Church’s BBQ was soon opened by this same group of women with just a $50 bill borrowed from the church, and has since remained a functional restaurant benefitting New Zion Missionary Baptist Church.
Most recently pit mastered by New Zion Missionary Baptist Church pastor Clinton Edison, the restaurant will now open to a new chapter under his daughter, Tameka Edison, her husband, Jerry Greathouse and their three children.
“I look forward to being able to service the people. This has not only been a part of the community, but it’s been a part of family gatherings for years,” Church’s BBQ’s owner Tameka Edison said. “I look forward to being a part of continuing family traditions for people in the community.”
Originally scheduled to open in February, plans were delayed following a gas leak and the COVID-19 closures. Now, after an interior renovation and safety updates, Huntsville’s best kept secret is ready to serve the community again.
“It’s a prominent landmark in the community … a lot of people come through (Huntsville) looking for that place,” Edison said.
Featured in the likes of National Geographic, Texas Monthly and Texas Highways, Church’s BBQ is known across the state and regularly drew hungry barbecue connoisseurs to the area for a taste of Sister Ward’s famous East Texas recipes. The recipes were ceremoniously passed down to Greathouse, Church’s BBQ’s newest pit master.
Greathouse will serve as the restaurant’s fourth pit master and will be preparing the same traditional barbecue ribs, brisket, chicken, sausage, baked beans, sweet potato salad, buttermilk pie and pecan pie that the restaurant’s cult following has come to love.
Despite dining rooms slowly reopening to 25% occupancy across the state, Church’s BBQ will only be offering take-out and delivery for now. Due to the small size of the building, Edison does not believe it possible to maintain proper social distancing inside the space.
“Not only will we be feeding people, but that can also help us come into a position where we could support in other aspects, like donating meals or donating financially (to those in need),” Edison said.
Church’s BBQ has been known to feed those facing food insecurity with no questions asked, as the restaurant remains first a foremost a part of the church.
“I am humble and grateful … It’s bigger than us, it’s bigger than the finances. The fact that we’re able to step in and keep it going makes us a part of the legacy,” Edison said.
The barbecue "shack" is staying true to its roots under new regime, and although the interior has seen an updated makeover, a picture of Sister Ward can first be seen when entering the restaurant. It’s a reminder that even though the owners and restaurant’s interior may change, the roots stay the same.
