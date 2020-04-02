Keeping faith during the pandemic

Governor Greg Abbott's essential-services only order allows for Texas churches to continue to hold in-person services. He says religious freedom and its protection under the First Amendment are the reasons why gatherings of this nature are still allowed during the coronavirus pandemic, but many local churches are still opting to move services online.
Huntsville First Methodist Church and Faith Lutheran Church have some of the largest congregations in Walker County and were among the first to take their services online during the pandemic. It has been an adjustment for some parishioners, but the technology has been in use for quite some time.
“We had already been live streaming worship for the past two years so it was only a matter of inviting those who had not already tuned in to adapt this way of worship,” Huntsville FUMC Pastor Daniel Irving said. “We typically have two traditional and one contemporary worship services, but we have chosen to have one service at 11 a.m. that incorporates elements from both styles of worship. This has been received well by worshippers from both communities.”
In addition to the online streaming services, Huntsville FUMC has also incorporated a service with music using American sign language for the deaf and hard of hearing communities. Thus far, the church is seeing an average audience of 200 households, with many more total attendees, leading to excitement that more people may seek out faith.
“I have been thrilled with how many have chosen to worship live online,” Irving added. “We have also presented this as an evangelism tool. It is very simple now to share the good news of Jesus Christ by only sending a link to invite someone to worship with you. I pray this will lead to revival of faith for so many within and outside of the church. We will continue to host online only worship until it is deemed safe for large groups to gather in person again.”
With Easter and Holy Week fast approaching, church attendees are preparing for a very non-traditional type of service. Faith Lutheran Church is taking steps to bring families and friends together without violating social distancing orders.
On Sunday, the church will celebrate Palm Sunday with a drive-in type service, where Pastors Robert Hemsath and James Jennings will preach from a tent, with the sermon broadcast to the vehicles.
“One of our members has a radio broadcaster and approached us with the idea and we rolled with it,” Hemsath said. “We have a lot of members very excited to see what this will be like. It has a novelty factor to it and it will be quite interesting.”
Faith Lutheran will continue its Holy Week sermons Thursday with an online sermon about the story of the last supper where Jesus dedicated his body and blood. Friday will feature another online service about the “five voices of grief” about Jesus’ trial, crucifixion and death. Finally, Holy Week will conclude with another drive-in service celebrating the resurrection of Jesus.
“Easter is one of the most popular times of the year to attend church and it is unfortunate that this is all happening currently,” Hemsath said. “However, we know a lot of people need some hope right now so we want to ensure they can hear the good news and celebrate with us.”
Faith Lutheran Church’s online services are being held at www.twitch.tv/flchurch and Huntsville FUMC’s can be found at www.huntsvillefumc.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.