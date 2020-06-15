Kats Help Kats: Freshman sells shirts for scholarships

At Sam Houston State University, service is who we are and what we do. Their motto, "The measure of a Life is Its Service,” continues to guide our research, teaching, outreach, and public service daily. This message of selfless service resonates with incoming freshman Madeline Dupont. She knows that Bearkats burn a little brighter and her own life motto is to “be the light.”
This summer, Dupont has been a source of light and hope for many during the COVID-19 health crisis. Like most new students, she turned to social media to meet friends and establish meaningful connections before move-in. Through these online relationships, she learned that some of her future classmates were anxious and unsure about their ability to begin classes in the fall. In response, the self-proclaimed t-shirt lover established a fundraiser in which all proceeds would be donated to the Bearkat Emergency Fund.
“I thought selling t-shirts for SHSU students affected by COVID-19 would be the best charity and the closest one to my heart,” Dupont said. “I love t-shirts. I was buying a million of them from Barefoot and I wanted to create my own. The t-shirt I designed comes in blue comfort colors and has the words “Kats Help Kats” and says Sam Houston State University underneath.” At $25 a shirt, Dupont has already contributed two gifts for more than $300 and plans to continue the fundraiser through July 11.
"I thought about all the other kids who might not have the opportunity to start school and it broke my heart,” Dupont said. “I wanted to try and give my fellow Bearkats a chance to have the amazing experiences I know I’m going to have and the opportunity for a great education.”
Dupont will begin her own SHSU journey in the fall as a psychology major and plans to minor in early childhood development.
“I chose Sam Houston State for my education because my stepdad went here and had the most amazing time and I look up to him. Also, I heard the Greek life is amazing and I would love to be a part of the sisterhood and make lifelong friends, and lastly, I want to apply to the honors program so I can graduate with honors and challenge myself.”
Wherever her dreams may take her, Dupont has a bright future at SHSU.
