Kacal files for re-election to House District 12

AUSTIN – State Representative Kyle Kacal (R – College Station) has officially filed for re-election to seek another term as the State Representative for House District 12.
The district will officially include Walker County beginning Jan. 1, 2022.
“It is my distinct honor and great privilege to serve in the Texas House and to represent the citizens of House District 12,” Kacal said. “This past legislative session was touted as one of the most conservative sessions in Texas history, and I am committed to building upon these accomplishments to keep Texas the best state to work and raise a family.”
House District 12 will include Grimes, Madison, Robertson, Walker and Washington counties and a portion of Brazos County.
“It is more important than ever for the rural areas of our state to have a strong voice for our shared conservative values in the Texas Legislature. I have fought for the issues important to us. I protected our private property rights, expanded our 2nd amendment rights, stood for life, and ensured the integrity of our elections.”
During the most recent legislative session, Kacal was appointed to critical committees for rural Texas; the House Committee on Environmental Regulation and the Natural Resources Committee.
Rep. Kacal runs a large-scale cattle business in addition to a full-service hunting operation. He and his wife, Marci, have two children, Carter and Kendall. The family is actively involved in their church, St. Thomas Aquinas.
