Officers conducting a traffic stop discovered methamphetamine in a vehicle, with the help of HPD’s K9 Kyon Wednesday afternoon in Huntsville.
Authorities say that they conducted a routine traffic stop on a vehicle in the 300 block of Interstate 45 at 3:45 p.m. The driver – identified as Robert Castro, 51, of Pasadena – was allegedly acting suspicious and they decided to have a K9 sniff the vehicle.
Kyon alerted officers to the side of the vehicle, where they discovered approximately a gram of methamphetamine.
“We were fortunate to have an officer and K9 on the same page,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “Without Kyon, we would not have found the drugs.”
Castro was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. He is currently being held at the Walker County Jail on $10,000 in bonds.
