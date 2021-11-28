Justice Wise to speak at Yoakum celebration

Justice Ken Wise will be the keynote speaker for a celebration of life for Henderson King Yoakum on Tuesday.
The event will occur at Yoakum’s gravesite in Oakwood Cemetery at 10 a.m. Yoakum’s grave is adjacent to that of hits best friend in Walker County, General Sam Houston.
Wise is in his 18th year of service as a Texas judge and currently serves as a judge of the 152nd District Court and the 334th District Court, before joining the 14th Court of Appeals where he has served for the past eight years.
Wise earned his bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M University, where he competed as a member of the intercollegiate rodeo team. He earned his law degree from the University of Houston Law Center.
He is a member of the Texas Judicial Council, which sets policy for the Texas judicial system, and has co-chaired a State Bar task force that conducted the first complete study of the Texas court system since 1892. He served two terms on the Texas Access to Justice Commission and has served as a visiting judge in counties across the state of Texas.
Wise has also been elected to membership in the prestigious American Law Institute.
Wise is an avid Texas historian and hosts the award-winning Texas history podcast. He is an adjunct professor of history and government at Houston Baptist University and has written several journal articles and given hundreds of speeches on all aspects of Texas history.
The judge serves on the board of directors of both the Texas Historical Association and the Texas Historical Foundation. He is president-elect of the Texas Supreme Court Historical Society and a member of the Supreme Court Task Force on Historic Court Record Preservation. He is also a member of the Delgados Associate Board of the Bryan Museum in Galveston.
Wise is a fifth-generation Texan, with roots dating back to Houston in 1836. He is married to Sara Wise and they have two children, Sarah Jane and Jackson. He is a member of the San Jacinto chapter of The Sons of the Republic of Texas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.