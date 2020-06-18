Juneteenth celebration will see unity march in recognition of protests

Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.
Although the Emancipation Proclamation went into effect Jan. 1, 1863, Juneteenth recognizes the day in 1865 when Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger brought federal troops to Galveston and announced the Civil War was over and enslaved Black people were free.
In 1980, Texas became the first state to recognize Juneteenth as a state holiday, and now all but four states observe it. For many years, communities like Huntsville have celebrated the day with food, music and displays of unity.
Although this year’s holiday will look different, you can still recognize and celebrate the contributions of Black people and Black culture to our country.
Here are a few ways to observe and learn about Juneteenth in Huntsville.
UNITY MARCH
Huntsville’s annual Juneteenth parade will take on a new form this Saturday as organizers opted for a unity march in recognition of the world-wide protest against “police brutality and violence against African Americans.”
“This year’s organizers are a cross section of the community who agreed it was important that we unite in a peaceful march,” Huntsville city councilmember Dee Howard-Mullins said.
Community members interested in participating in the march are asked to park at the Boys & Girls Club of Walker County and along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive From there, meet at the MLK Recreation Center at 8 a.m. and vans will transport the group to the Samuel Walker Houston Cultural Center on 10th Street where the march will begin.
Free refreshments and tacos will be available at the cultural center before departing at 9 a.m. from 10th Street to 11th where a rest stop will be taken at the Walker County Courthouse.
The march will then proceed down Martin Luther King Jr Drive to Emancipation Park where the Juneteenth program will follow at the basketball pavilion at 11 a.m.
Free food and drinks will be available afterwards inside the MLK Recreation Center in addition to informational tables for voter registration, adult education, first aid and child abuse prevention tables. Census workers will also be on hand to answer questions regarding the census.
“The Census count is important to this community as it impacts the federal funding for housing, healthcare, disaster relief, school, roads and early childhood programs,” Howard-Mullins said.
Necessary precautions to prevent the rising spread of COVID-19 will be in place at the event and everyone is encouraged to wear a face mask.
MUSEUM OPENING
The newest addition to Huntsville’s museum district, the Museum of African American Art, History and Culture will have a soft opening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday. Those wanting to arrange individual or small party tours outside of the soft opening hours can do so by contacting 936-581-4302.
The museum is located at 1404 University Avenue and has a free admission.
A grand opening ceremony had been planned for the museum prior to the outbreak of COVID-19, however those plans were cancelled. Visitors are encouraged to wear face masks and practice social distancing when touring the facility.
The museum features the paintings and cultural artifacts produced by African and African American artists and craftsmen and women. Noted African American folk artists Molly Bee and her father, Leon Collins, produced numerous paintings that reflect the anguish experienced by slaves in Texas but also produced paintings reflecting African American folk culture.
Visitors will also be able to also admire numerous antique masks, shields, statues, and drums produced by skilled craftsmen in various parts of Africa.
