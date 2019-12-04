Journey Through Bethlehem returns to Huntsville

The magic of Bethlehem will be brought back to the Walker County Fairgrounds for one weekend only, with an interactive production teaching the story of Jesus’ birth and the true meaning of Christmas.
“A lot of the children are learning about the Christmas story going to Journey Through Bethlehem, they only know about Santa Clause and Frosty,” board member co-chair Catherine White said.
Journey Through Bethlehem was started by Leslie Nevitt Michaelson of Wesley United Methodist Church in 2003 and modeled after the similar production, Evening of Old Bethlehem, from the pastor’s previous church in Lufkin. Hosted on the neutral grounds of the Walker County Fairgrounds, organizers hoped to reach the large amount of people locally who do not belong to a church.
This will be the first year for Jana Brown and Catherine White to head the event after thoughts of ending the event with the prior co-chair’s retirement emerged.
“They put it on Facebook that they needed individuals to come in order to decide whether this was going to continue for 2019,” White said.
Together, the new volunteer co-chairs gathered friends, co-workers and individuals from online, creating a diverse team to carry forward the long standing tradition.
Now, the event is held every first weekend of December as a non-denominational experience, with over 13 church and non-church members represented on the board and through volunteers.
“We’re not there proselytizing, it’s just so they know that it’s because of the birth of this little baby that we have Christmas. Then it’s up to their parents and their family if they want to expand on that and tell them what their own beliefs systems are,” White said. “We’re not trying to press our belief systems, we just want to have it out there to start the season and to start the story for that individual family, however they want to do it.”
Participants will pay a $1 tax upon entering the “city”, as Mary and Joseph travelled to Bethlehem to do, beginning their journey back in time.
Volunteer actors will be stationed throughout the city, simulating a typical evening in Bethlehem with a strong attention to detail. Each actor conducts deep research into their role, creating the most historically accurate experience to pass on to participants.
“Most people go back in time, they study, they learn what it is the people did back then,” board member co-chair Jana Brown said.
Boy Scouts will patrol as Roman soldiers, while shop merchants peddling fruits and vegetables, spices, ezekiel bread, fish and more will offer an interactive learning experience.
“The thing I like is this is so hands on,” Brown said.
Participants will navigate the city of Bethlehem at their own pace as they are welcomed to make a basket and visit each merchant, collecting goods along the way, free of charge, while a local Hebrew scribe will be present to translate visitors’ names into the Canaanite language.
Singing will be heard throughout the evening as the Rhema International Assembly and New Zion Missionary Baptist Church will sing as an angel choir throughout the evening, singing to the shepherds of the Christ child’s birth. The shepherds will then sing to the baby, as in the nativity story, they were of the select group allowed to see him.
This year will see the return of King Herod after popular request after cutbacks in recent years, and the addition of a new gift shop selling nativity / Christian themed ornaments and t-shirts.
Journey Through Bethlehem will be held Dec. 6-7 at the Walker County Fairgrounds in Huntsville from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The co-chairs are still in need of sponsors for the event, and are hoping to raise enough money for a camel. For information on sponsoring or volunteering for the event, visit journeythroughbethlehem.com/wp/
