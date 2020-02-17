A former commander of the International Space Station will speak at an upcoming banquet in Huntsville.
The annual Josey Scout Banquet is set for Feb. 29 at 5:30 p.m. at the Josey Lodge, including the presentation of the 2020 Robert A. Josey Outstanding Scout Award, recognition of service of chairmen and trustees and a keynote address by former astronaut Col. Mike Fossum.
Huntsville has a rich history of scouting and the banquet has been a fixture for decades. The banquet is a family event for current and former Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, venturers, explorers and friends of local scouting. It is also an opportunity to fellowship with former friends and meet new scouting enthusiasts.
“The Josey Banquet has been held nearly every year since 1934, when the lodge was built,” Josey Board of Trustees member Karla Christian said. “The banquet was established to award an outstanding scout each year. David Addicks and Gen. Ray Lynch are among the former winners whose names are in front of the lodge.”
Fossum, a former Eagle Scout, is the current Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the Texas A&M Galveston Campus. Fossum is also a retired astronaut, serving as the commander of the International Space Station. During his time as an astronaut, Fossum recorded three space flights with more than 194 days in space and more than 48 hours in seven spacewalks during his 19 years as an astronaut. He has logged over 2,000 hours in 35 different aircraft throughout the course of his career.
“Even as a former astronaut and COO of a college, Fossum has continued to be a friend of scouting and worked as a scout leader,” Christian added. “He is a really fascinating person and has a wonderful story about his time as a scout he will share. He is perfect to speak at the event because he has accomplished so much and shows what an impact scouting can have on your life.”
During the event, Kay King Mitchell, a long-time chairman of the Josey Board will be honored. Mitchell stepped down from that role, but will continue as a board trustee as Christian becomes the chairman.
“Mitchell has served on the board for over 30 years and she is also the great-niece of Robert Josey,” Christian said. “I have some big shoes to fill, but I am so grateful for all she has done for the lodge and scouting.”
Tickets to the event can be purchased at www.joseyscoutlodge.org/banquet. Tickets will be $15 in advance and $20 at the door.
