Jones announces candidacy for U.S. Congress, District 8

COLDSPRING — Laura Jones proudly announces her candidacy for U.S. House of Representatives, District 8. Jones believes many issues throughout District 8 have gone unaddressed year after year, and “it is time to bring the peoples' issues to the forefront.”
“Everyone’s voice should be heard, and I am willing to fight for all of the people in District 8, not just some of the people,” Jones said.
Jones is a native Texan, mother, wife and business professional from Coldspring in San Jacinto County. For the last year, Jones served as the County Chair for the San Jacinto County Democrats and as the field director for Texas Senate District 3 under the non-urban rural caucus within the Texas Democratic Party. She was born and raised in Houston and upon moving to Coldspring, she noticed the lack of proper representation, with many residents feeling as though their voices are not heard at all in Washington.
“After speaking with community leaders throughout District 8, I decided it’s time to fight for legislation in Washington desperately needed to address flood mitigation, strengthen public education, and provide quality healthcare choices accessible to all,” Jones added. “Congress should be passing bills to assist small-town America with infrastructure development, including attracting quality high-speed internet providers.
“Rural America competes with metropolitan areas every day in attempts to attract businesses and jobs. The lack of quality high-speed internet limits the types of businesses and jobs communities can attract and keeps existing small businesses from effectively competing with online businesses.”
Jones will be on the ballot in the Democratic Primary for U.S. Representative District 8. The Primary is scheduled for March 3. The district includes Grimes, Houston, Madison, Montgomery, San Jacinto, Trinity and Walker counties.
