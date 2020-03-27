Johnson family launches Real Food Ranch in New Waverly

It all started with a mother’s single question, “were we made as humans to be reliant on medication, or were we made to be able to heal our own bodies?”
Real Food Ranch emerged in pursuit for a new way of life for the Johnson family.
“We moved here four years ago in a health crisis to try to control any and everything we put in our house, whether it was in our body or on our body,” Real Food Ranch co-founder Mikey Johnson said.
Johnson battled migraines for 20 years, causing her to spend up to 10 days a month in bed in addition to having high cholesterol, arthritis and four kids at home who were “always sick.”
The mother of four was told that these were medical problems she would always have to face, however she didn’t take that as an answer. Instead, Johnson found a doctor that would help her heal rather than placing a bandaid on the situation, and six years later, she’s seen massive results.
“It’s a huge personal passion to me, because I don’t have migraines anymore, I don’t have cholesterol because I can run again and don’t have arthritis … it was just putting good things in and taking the bad things out,” Johnson said.
The first two years of the family's six year journey began with Johnson looking at what ingredients were, asking questions and finding mentors to help her find a more natural way of living.
“Whether it’s fake estrogens and pesticides or your Tempurpedic mattress, there were so many different things that as we pulled those out, it changed the health of our family,” Johnson said. “If we can’t pronounce it, it doesn’t go in or on our body.”
The family doesn’t follow diets, they just eat real food produced on their farm or by neighboring partners that share the same ethics as them.
It was 2016 when Johnson realized that her family couldn’t succeed in eliminating all chemicals from their lives while living in The Woodlands. The family decided to leave the metropolitan area and lay down their roots in New Waverly to start Real Food Ranch.
“We moved out with the intention of homesteading to a degree, not necessarily to go off the grid, but to be able to have control of having zero chemicals on our property at all,” Johnson said.
The Johnsons started with two dozen hens for the sole purpose of collecting eggs, which come free with every order, before expanding to pasture raised broilers, or meat birds, in 2018. Then, they were approached by friends asking for them to raise chickens for them and before long, and the whole operation exploded into recently (before the pandemic) selling out their available run of 200-300 chickens in less than an hour.
“It’s the same breed that you purchase from the grocery store, but it’s tender, juicy and tastes so much better,” Johnson said, adding that their prices are comparable to Costco organic selections, although they are not an organic farm.
Real Food Ranch is very transparent when it comes to their farm and its natural practices, opening their gates to the public twice a month for a full informational tour of the farm to educate on the how, the what and the why to their mission.
“My particular passion is putting tools in women’s tool boxes so they can make educated decisions,” Johnson said.
Classes are offered on farm days and online, discussing anything from gut health and hormones to a DIY guide on making effective household cleaning products.
“We just get together as women and have conversations while not necessarily agreeing, but having a whole bunch of different people in the room so that you can grow,” Johnson said.
Education surrounding natural living and its accessibility to all walks of life has become a passion for Johnson, who is recently in the works of partnering with a ministry that provides food from local farms and makes it accessible to refugees.
She hopes to take that model and apply it towards other ministries and meal centers to provide real food to those who may otherwise have to rely on the processed foods typically found at food banks.
Natural, nutritious, whole foods tend to cost more at grocery stores, and people that are on the lower economic scale don’t necessarily have the means to live their healthiest lives. Johnson hopes to educate on how to sustain a natural lifestyle no matter one’s economic situation whether it be through learning how to regrow vegetables from cuttings on your kitchen counter or making small dietary changes.
“Choose two things to change this month and make better decisions today than you did yesterday, whether that’s drinking more water, decreasing your sugar intake or eating vegetables two meals a week that don’t come from a can,” Johnson advised for those looking to move in the direction of more natural living.
Making healthy dietary changes to better your quality of life is a positive choice, however always consult a medical professional when trying to address health concerns.
Due to the coronavirus, farm days have been temporarily cancelled and chicken products will not be available until after April 19. Future orders from Real Food Ranch can be made online at https://realfoodranchtexas.com/shop/.