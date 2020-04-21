In the first jobs report that shows some — but not all — of the impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on the local labor market, the state on Tuesday said Walker County's unemployment rate increased to 5.2% in March.
The rate was up from 3.7% in the same month a year ago. Both the statewide (4.7%) and national (4.5%) rates were also up from prior-year levels. The figures were not adjusted for typical seasonal fluctuations, although the COVID-19 outbreak made March anything but normal.
Walker County's March unemployment rate was higher than the 3.8% mark reported for February, an increase that typically does not happen between those two months. A year ago, the March rate dropped 0.1 percentage points from February.
An even more dire April report is likely. On Monday, the Texas Workforce Commission said that since March 8, more than 1.4 million Texans have applied for unemployment insurance benefits. Since the week ending April 11, more than $992 million have been paid out in unemployment benefits.
However, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that nearly 500,000 job openings are currently listed on WorkInTexas.com, an online job matching and workforce solution system developed by the workforce commission. This system provides fast access to a complete set of employment tools in one website where job seekers can browse job postings, find education and training, and complete resumes and state applications.
The Governor presented different industries and certain employers that are hiring in each region of Texas and announced that many companies — including H-E-B, Amazon, and Randalls — are hiring statewide.
"As we continue to slow the spread of COVID-19, we are also working to alleviate the severe economic devastation that has impacted so many Texans," Abbott said. "People are ready to get to work and earn a paycheck again, and the State of Texas is committed to connecting Texans with the many job opportunities that exist throughout the state.”
Walker County was among 117 Texas counties with a smaller civilian labor force this year than last, the Labor Market Review shows.
