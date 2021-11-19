Jobless claims drop for fourth straight month

HUNTSVILLE — The number of Walker County residents applying for unemployment benefits fell for the fourth straight month to a pandemic low of 1,343.
Local jobless claims dipped by five last month from the month prior, the Texas Workforce Commission reported Friday.
The applications for unemployment aid are a proxy for layoffs, and their steady decline this year — after nearly reaching 2,000 in February— reflects the labor market's strong recovery from last year's brief but intense coronavirus recession. The number of employed individuals also shrunk by 107 jobs last month.
Jobless claims have been edging lower, toward their pre-pandemic level of around 1,000 unemployed individuals per month.
Overall, nearly 770,000 Texans were collecting traditional unemployment checks at the end of October, down by nearly 30,000 from the month prior.
The coronavirus slammed the U.S. economy early last year, forcing many businesses to close or reduce hours of operation and keeping many Americans shut in at home as a health precaution. In March and April 2020, Texas employers slashed more than 2 million jobs.
But the economy began to recover last summer. Consumers, pocketing government relief checks and gaining confidence as COVID-19 cases fell, resumed spending. With the rollout of vaccines this year, they began to return to shops, restaurants and bars.
Since April 2020, employers in Walker County have hired more than 1,700 people. But the local economy is still nearly 1,000 jobs short of where it was in February last year.
The Amarillo metropolitan area recorded October's lowest unemployment rate among Texas metros, with a not seasonally adjusted rate of 3.3%, followed by the Austin-Round Rock area at 3.4% and College Station-Bryan at 3.7%. Walker County had an unemployment rate of 5.6%.
