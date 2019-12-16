Over $2,000 in property was stolen in a pair of weekend burglaries.
Police were called to a home in the 100 block of Ashley Lane around 6 p.m. Saturday, after a resident reported the home burglary to 911 dispatch. Officers say that between Wednesday and Friday, an unknown suspect forced entry into the home through the back door and stole a Canon camera, iPhone, Bose speaker, two gold necklaces and three sets of Apple Airpods.
In a separate incident, authorities were called to a home in the 1100 block of Sleepy Hollow Circle around 7 a.m. Sunday.
Police say between 7 p.m. Saturday and 6:30 a.m. Sunday, an unknown suspect broke into a vehicle in the home’s garage, but did not find anything. However, the suspect then entered a vehicle in the driveway and stole a pistol.
