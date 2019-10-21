Authorities say a jewelry, Playstation 4 and $300 in cash was stolen from a home in Huntsville over the weekend.
Officers were called to a home in the 200 block of Wanza Road around 1 p.m. Sunday, when a resident reported a home burglary. Police say between Tuesday afternoon and Saturday night, unknown suspects entered the home and stole the property, valued around $1,000 total.
“We are processing the scene and collecting evidence,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “We hope to find a suspect soon.”
No arrests have been made at this time.
