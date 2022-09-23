Sam Houston State University has named Jeff Harris to serve in the newly created role of chief marketing officer at Sam Houston State University, effective November 7, 2022. Harris currently serves as the associate vice president of Marketing & Communications at Minnesota State University in Mankato, MN.
“I’m excited to join Sam Houston State University and the Bearkat community to lead an award-winning marketing and communication team. SHSU has a lot to offer, and I look forward to connecting with faculty, staff and students to uncover its unique story,” said Harris.
Reporting directly to SHSU president Alisa White, in this newly created role Harris will oversee university marketing and communication efforts, enrollment marketing and communications and athletics marketing and serve as a member of the Cabinet. He will be responsible for developing strategic marketing campaigns and work toward broader external engagement.
Harris brings decades of experience to the position. He served in several roles with the U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force, and Department of Defense. His previous higher education experience also includes director-level positions at Hawaii Pacific University and University of the Pacific and most recently an associate vice president at Minnesota State University.
Harris earned his master’s degree in business administration from Hawaii Pacific University and a Bachelor of Science in Communications from Syracuse University’s S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communication.
“Mr. Harris’s broad marketing experience spans higher education, government and Fortune 500 companies,” Alisa White, SHSU president said. “His expertise in marketing and communications aligns with our goals and priorities outlined in the Strategic Plan and will allow the university to further solidify its reputation at the regional and national levels.”
