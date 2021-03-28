Several occasions were put on hold or altered due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that didn’t stop local scouts from achieving the highest rank in scouting — Eagle.
James Lincoln Oberg was one of several scouts who had completed their requirements, leadership project, scoutmaster’s conference and Eagle Scout Board of review, but could not have their ceremony last year due to lockdowns.
Oberg started his scouting journey to Eagle as a Tiger Cub in 2010. His best camping trip was a canoeing trip at Brazos Bend where there is a watchtower that stands on posts that are not driven into the ground. Also he got to see an alligator with her babies.
His best Merit Badge to work on was personal management, because he learned to set up and track his finances. Oberg says this is an important life skill to learn. His least favorite Merit Badge from practical experience was fingerprinting.
Oberg’s Eagle Leadership Project was to build and place eight picnic tables for the Lakeview Methodist Camp located in Palestine. There was a minor change to the original plan. The order of materials was fulfilled and shipped, but upon starting to assemble the tables, it was discovered the wrong screws were shipped with the order. Instead of putting the project on hold his Uncle Will McCollum happened to be there to assist and had the correct screws to complete the project
During the Leadership Project process, Oberg said he learned patience and how to deal with people who have trouble listening to instructions.
Oberg had his Eagle Court of Honor earlier this month at the Josey Scout Lodge. He said he was relieved to finally have it but it was worth the wait to enjoy it with family, friends and fellow Scouts.
The new Eagle Scout plans to give back to scouting as a junior assistant scoutmaster with Troop 114 until he ages out of the Scouts BSA program. He plans to eventually become an assistant scoutmaster or scoutmaster in the future.
Upon completing his high school education, Oberg plans to attend Texas A&M University and major in Architecture. Upon completing his degree he plans to work in this field and eventually start his own firm.
